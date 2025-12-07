Petra Helipad Set For Major Upgrade To Boost Tourism Flow

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Dec. 7 (Petra) – Chief Commissioner of Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), Fares Braizat, met with a delegation from the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission(CARC) and the Ministry of Transport to discuss upgrading the Petra helipad and enhancing its technical and operational readiness to support the air transport system for tourism purposes.The discussions focused on technical and regulatory measures to improve the airstrip's efficiency, update safety and navigation systems, enhance ground services, and ensure operations meet the highest civil aviation standards, according to a joint statement.Coordination mechanisms were explored to integrate the heliport with the region's land and tourist transport networks, ensuring a "safe and seamless" travel experience for visitors.Talking at the meeting, Braizat described the facility renovation as a "strategic" step to strengthen tourist transport infrastructure, aimed to link Petra directly with Amman and the "Golden Triangle" (Petra, Wadi Rum, Aqaba), and boosting Jordan's "competitiveness as a global travel destination."Braizat also noted the PDTRA is implementing "high-quality" projects in tourist transport in cooperation with Jordan's public and private sector partners, adding that practical steps will implement the meeting outcomes.In turn, officials from the CARC and Ministry of Transport affirmed their support for the helipad upgrade, highlighting its importance for national tourism and its role in improving operational efficiency and service quality for visitors.