Recent Rainfall Boosts Seasonal Performance Up To 63% In Some Regions-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra)– The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said the recent rainfall recorded since the beginning of the current weather system until 9 a.m. on Sunday has raised the Kingdom's seasonal rates up to 63% of the annual average in some regions.According to a JMD statement, its director Raed Khattab said Ma'an station recorded the highest total at 27.2 mm, achieving 66% of its annual average and marking its first precipitation this season.Khattab announced this rate was followed by Mafraq at 15.6 mm, registering 10% of the annual average, then came University of Jordan station with 14.5 mm at 3% and the Jafr station with 13.5 mm at 48% of the overall annual downpour.He added that the King Hussein International Airport station in Aqaba recorded 10.1 mm, achieving 43 percent of its annual average, while the Aqaba Port station registered 17.9 mm.Khattab noted seasonal performance to date shows a "significant" improvement in southern regions, including the southern Jordan Valley and Aqaba, as performance ranged between 148-246% of expected levels.Meanwhile, he stated most other regions recorded near-average performance, except the central western areas, which remain low at 48 percent.