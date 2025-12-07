Jordan Hosts Regional Meeting To Better Implement Health Sustainability Plans

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 7 (Petra) – A four-day regional meeting, organized by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) with support from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, opened in Amman on Sunday.The event aims to review progress and enhance sustainability plans within the Middle East Response Project, as part of the Seventh Grant Cycle.The discussions will explore ways to accelerate implementation of the project's activities.Launched in 2017, the project is implemented by the IOM as the main beneficiary of the Global Fund grant, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), relevant national programs, and regional stakeholders.On its gaols, the project provides essential health services to vulnerable people affected by displacement and crises in the region.Representatives from national programs for tuberculosis, HIV, and malaria, as well as ministries, technical partners, and civil society organizations from Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Palestine, Syria, and Yemen are participating in the event.As for the agenda, the participants will review progress, address implementation challenges, and support countries in achieving their programme-related and financial objectives.The discussions addressed challenges contained in the recent grant review, the future challenges due to escalating regional crises, and the measures taken to mitigate their impact.Additionally, they covered improving supply chain processes, financial procedures, and mechanisms adopted to expedite the implementation of planned activities.Representatives of national programs presented their countries' plans to accelerate implementation and overcome operational obstacles.Civil society organizations from Jordan, Lebanon, and Yemen provided updates on their contributions to community activities and their role in supporting essential interventions during the Seventh Grant Cycle meeting.The second part of the event focused on transition and sustainability pathways. Ministries of Finance and national programs presented options for sustainable health financing and reviewed national transition plans supported by the Global Fund.In this regard, dialogues focused on ensuring the continuity of essential services and maintaining sustainability of responses to tuberculosis, HIV, and malaria after the funding period ends.Concluding the first day, a set of agreed follow-up actions were held, reiterating the shared commitment of the IOM, the Global Fund, partners, and participating country representatives to strengthen health systems and ensure the "efficient, timely, and sustainable" implementation of interventions in the Middle East region.