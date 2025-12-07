President Introduces Honorary Distinction“Rescue Community”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“On this day – Local Self-Government Day – we are establishing a new Ukrainian distinction to recognize precisely these active and caring communities: an award specifically for communities – communities of rescue and courage. Communities that support the frontline, welcome and assist internally displaced people, and help businesses relocate and resume their operations,” he stated.

Zelensky noted that such“Rescue Communities” will be recognized for the first time this year.

“In particular, residents of these communities take in people forced to evacuate from frontline areas; create conditions for their accommodation and integration; provide employment; help restore electricity supply and rebuild damaged facilities in affected cities and villages near the front line; accept relocated businesses from frontline territories and provide them with the necessary support; assist in the construction of fortifications; support Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces; and organize fundraising efforts for defenders,” the Office of the President explained.

Zelensky emphasized that today Ukraine honors every such active community, all leaders of Ukrainian communities, and“every caring Ukrainian heart that wants strength for our country, seeks an end to this war, and works to make that happen.”

Ukraine can fight for its independence because our people and communities defend Ukraine, care for our state, support those facing the greatest hardship, and, of course, help our defense. Glory to Ukraine, the President wrote.

Zelensky has already signed Decree No. 920/2025, establishing this honorary distinction.

According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers must, within one week, develop and submit to the President of Ukraine for approval a draft Regulation on the honorary distinction“Rescue Community,” as well as drafts of its design, commemorative plaque, and case.

The decree takes effect on the day of its publication.

