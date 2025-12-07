403
CSB: Kuwait Yearly Inflation Up 2.39 Percent In August
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fawaz Karami
KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) said Sunday that the consumer price index (inflation) went up 2.39 percent on an annual basis in August, while it inched up 0.07 percent compared with July.
The annual increase was mainly driven by higher prices for key groups such as food and beverages, health, clothing, housing services, household furnishings, communications, recreation and culture, education, restaurants and hotels, and miscellaneous goods and services, while transport costs fell, CSB stated in a report to KUNA.
Food and beverages prices rose 6.02 percent yearly in August, tobacco 0.07 percent, clothing 3.11 percent, housing services 0.98 percent, household furnishings 3.08 percent, health 2.77 percent, communications 0.48 percent, recreation and culture 1.61 percent, education 0.71 percent, restaurants and hotels 1.86 percent, and miscellaneous goods and services 4.32 percent, it added.
Transport prices dropped 1.75 percent compared with August 2024, CSB explained.
Excluding food and beverages, inflation in Kuwait rose 1.53 percent yearly in August and 0.07 percent from the previous month, CSB pointed out. (end)
