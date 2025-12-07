403
Education Min. Receives 2025 Hamdan Award Winners
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Minister of Education Jalal Al-Tabtabai on Sunday received the winners of the 2025 Hamdan bin Rashid Award for Distinguished Educational Performance at the GCC level: teacher Huda Awadh Al-Mutairi (Outstanding Teacher category) and student Hessa Barak Al-Kakak (Outstanding Student category).
The ministry said in a statement that members of the local judging committee, senior education officials, and the award's general coordinator in Kuwait attended the meeting.
The minister expressed pride in this achievement, describing it as a reflection of the strength of Kuwait's educational system and its ability to excel regionally.
He said the teachers and students success represents a model of creativity, dedication, and academic excellence.
He congratulated the winners and their families, praising the efforts of educators and administrators who supported their talent and contributed to Kuwait's strong participation in GCC educational competitions.
Al-Tabtabai also commended the work of the local judging committee and the award coordinator for their professional efforts in highlighting national talents.
For his part, award coordinator Mohammed Al-Otaibi said the minister's reception of outstanding students serves as a motivation for them to strive further.
He added that the judging committee reviewed all submitted files according to the award criteria.
Student Hessa Al-Kakak thanked the minister for his support, dedicating her achievement to Kuwait. She explained that her participation focused on three axes: excellence, community contributions, and plans.
Meanwhile, the Hamdan bin Rashid Award for Distinguished Educational Performance was founded in 1998 to promote educational quality, nurture talent, and foster innovation.(end)
