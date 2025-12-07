403
Israeli Occupation Settlers, Troops Attack, Injure Palestinians In The West Bank -- WAFA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation settlers on Sunday assaulted Palestinians and foreign sympathizers east of the West Bank town of Ramallah inflicting injuries, the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported.
WAFA said the attack coincided with an ongoing raid by the Israeli occupation troops targeting several towns in the West Bank. The occupiers stormed Palestinians' houses and damaged their belongings.
The Israeli occupation troops burst into the old sector of the city of Nablus searching properties. They also stormed the eastern sector of Jenin, searched houses, smashed furniture and briefly detained one Palestinian.
South of Nablus, the Israeli occupation forces bulldozed olive groves located close to the Palestinians' houses,
In Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, they chased workers hurling tear gas in their direction, a day after a number of citizens were wounded with bullets while heading to work near the "racial separation wall." (end)
