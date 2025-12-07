403
Kuwaiti Jockey Wins Silver In Thailand's Asian Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti jockey Ali Al-Khorafi won on Sunday the silver medal in the individual equestrian jumping competition of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) Asian Championships held in Pattaya, Thailand, which began on December 3 and concluded today.
Speaking to KUNA, Secretary General of the Kuwait Equestrian Federation (KEF) Ghazi Al-Jeraiwi said that Al-Khorafi's achievement adds to the silver medal achieved by the Kuwaiti squad in the teams' competition, asserting that the win reflects the high standards of the sport in Kuwait.
He commended the Kuwaiti team for their outstanding performance, expressing gratitude also to all those who contributed to the victories at the Asian tournament.
Kuwaiti jockeys won a silver medal last Friday in the teams' competition.
The team consisted of Yara Al-Hunaidi riding Valmira, Annaz Al-Annaz riding Carlsson 69, Fawaz Rashed riding Gaia des Forets, and Ali Al-Khorafi riding I. (end)
