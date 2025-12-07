403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Baghdad: International Cooperation Helped Dismantle Drug Networks, Seize Tons
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani said Sunday that regional and international cooperation has contributed to dismantling numerous drug-trafficking networks and seizing tons of narcotics, calling for continued cooperation and the use of advanced tools to combat this scourge.
He made these remarks during his speech at the opening of the Third Baghdad International Conference on Drug Control, held today under the slogan "Hand in Hand, We Combat Drugs," with the participation of delegations from 12 countries, including Kuwait.
Al-Sudani noted that his government has worked to strengthen and elevate cooperation, coordination, and the exchange of information and expertise, as well as to sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with various countries. He said Iraq has established 33 points of contact with numerous countries and organizations, signed 11 MoUs, and exchanged 345 letters and 1,299 pieces of information with neighboring states in the field of drug control.
He explained that these efforts have led to the dismantling of many networks, the takedown of key targets, and the uncovering of several drug-production sites, with the total amount of seized narcotics reaching about six tons.
He said the challenges facing all countries are significant, requiring coordinated action to ultimately eliminate risks through developing response methods, leveraging all elements of strength, adopting the latest technological tools, and implementing modern, scientific, and field-based strategies, as well as allocating the necessary budgets to safeguard societies.
The conference will continue until tomorrow, Monday. Kuwait was represented by Colonel Abdulaziz Al-Uqaili, Colonel Nasser Badr, and Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Ahmad. (end)
ahh
He made these remarks during his speech at the opening of the Third Baghdad International Conference on Drug Control, held today under the slogan "Hand in Hand, We Combat Drugs," with the participation of delegations from 12 countries, including Kuwait.
Al-Sudani noted that his government has worked to strengthen and elevate cooperation, coordination, and the exchange of information and expertise, as well as to sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with various countries. He said Iraq has established 33 points of contact with numerous countries and organizations, signed 11 MoUs, and exchanged 345 letters and 1,299 pieces of information with neighboring states in the field of drug control.
He explained that these efforts have led to the dismantling of many networks, the takedown of key targets, and the uncovering of several drug-production sites, with the total amount of seized narcotics reaching about six tons.
He said the challenges facing all countries are significant, requiring coordinated action to ultimately eliminate risks through developing response methods, leveraging all elements of strength, adopting the latest technological tools, and implementing modern, scientific, and field-based strategies, as well as allocating the necessary budgets to safeguard societies.
The conference will continue until tomorrow, Monday. Kuwait was represented by Colonel Abdulaziz Al-Uqaili, Colonel Nasser Badr, and Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Ahmad. (end)
ahh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment