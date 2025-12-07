Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Information Minister Affirms Significance Of Promoting Tourism

2025-12-07 09:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information, Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Almutairi on Sunday affirmed significance of promoting tourist enterprises in the State of Kuwait and boosting cooperation among the concerned authorities to attain the aspired objectives at this level.
Minister Almutairi, speaking as he chaired a meeting of the supreme tourist committee, called for disseminating information about tourist activities and ventures to all Kuwaiti citizens and residents of the country, as well as the visitors to Kuwait.
The minister along with the participants in the meeting examined proposed and planned tourist and entertainment activities during the winter, pending the posting of information about them on "visit Kuwait" website. (end)
