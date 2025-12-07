Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Braces For Six Big Car Launches By Year-End

2025-12-07 09:03:20
Kia Seltos

New Delhi ~ India's automobile sector is gearing up for a high-voltage close to 2025, with six major car launches slated over the next few weeks from Tata, Kia, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra. December and January are expected to be particularly exciting, dominated by premium SUV introductions.

According to industry data, 71 new cars are scheduled for launch across 2025 and 2026. These include 54 SUVs, 8 sedans, 4 hatchbacks, 2 coupes, 1 pickup truck, 1 MUV, and 1 luxury model. Of these, 32 models will debut in the next three months alone, signalling one of the busiest launch windows in recent years.

Some Upcoming Cars and Expected Prices

ModelExpected PriceExpected Launch Date
Tata Harrier ₹25.25 lakh* Dec 09, 2025
Tata Safari ₹25.96 lakh* Dec 09, 2025
Kia Seltos 2026 ₹11.30 lakh* Dec 10, 2025
Maruti e-Vitara ₹22.50 lakh* Dec 10, 2025
Tata Sierra ₹18.49 lakh* Dec 10, 2025

These models form part of a much larger wave of launches, led primarily by SUVs such as the Renault Duster, Tata Avinya, and others expected through 2026. Premium electric and hybrid offerings are also set to gain momentum.

