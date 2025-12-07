India Braces For Six Big Car Launches By Year-End
|Model
|Expected Price
|Expected Launch Date
|Tata Harrier
|₹25.25 lakh*
|Dec 09, 2025
|Tata Safari
|₹25.96 lakh*
|Dec 09, 2025
|Kia Seltos 2026
|₹11.30 lakh*
|Dec 10, 2025
|Maruti e-Vitara
|₹22.50 lakh*
|Dec 10, 2025
|Tata Sierra
|₹18.49 lakh*
|Dec 10, 2025
These models form part of a much larger wave of launches, led primarily by SUVs such as the Renault Duster, Tata Avinya, and others expected through 2026. Premium electric and hybrid offerings are also set to gain momentum.
