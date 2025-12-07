403
Hong Kong Kicks Off Voting for Legislative Council Election
(MENAFN) Hong Kong launched voting Sunday for its eighth-term Legislative Council election, occurring just days after the special administrative region endured its most catastrophic fire in decades—a disaster that claimed 159 lives.
Extensive queues materialized at numerous polling locations before ballot boxes opened at 7:30 a.m. local time (2330GMT Saturday).
The incoming Legislative Council will comprise 90 seats distributed across three categories: 40 selected by the Election Committee, 30 designated through functional constituencies, and 20 chosen via direct geographical constituency elections. The electoral race features 161 competing candidates.
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu submitted his ballot at Raimondi College on Robinson Road. Addressing media representatives, Lee appealed to all qualified citizens to exercise their franchise, declaring that every ballot cast signifies advancement toward systemic change and collaborative development.
Government officials announced polling stations would close at 11:30 p.m. (1530GMT Sunday), with more than 600 voting facilities accommodating roughly 4.13 million registered electors.
The eighth Legislative Council session will commence its four-year mandate on January 1, 2026.
Previously, the chief executive confirmed the electoral process would proceed Sunday as originally planned, dispelling earlier conjecture about potential postponement following the tragedy.
Hong Kong experienced its worst conflagration in decades on November 26 when flames erupted in Tai Po's Wang Fuk Court district, burning for 43 continuous hours and consuming seven residential towers encompassing over 1,900 housing units.
