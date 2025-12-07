403
Democrats criticize Trump’s national security strategy
(MENAFN) Leading US Democratic lawmakers have sharply criticized the latest national security strategy unveiled by the Trump administration, arguing that it favors the president’s personal business interests while weakening America’s global influence, according to reports.
"Donald Trump’s National Security Strategy puts his family’s and friends’ business interests with our adversaries, like Russia and China, over promises to our allies. If implemented, this plan would weaken U.S. influence across the globe and undermine our national security," wrote a senator on social media.
The 33-page strategy, released Thursday, highlights plans to expand US military presence in the Western Hemisphere, rebalance international trade, and enhance border security. It also contains controversial assessments of Europe, warning that the continent faces the "real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure" within the next two decades.
"It totally abandons the idea that we should stand up for freedom & human rights around the world. Instead, it lectures our European allies & embraces authoritarian leaders who enrich the Trump family & their billionaire friends," stated another senator.
A congressional representative further warned that the strategy "would be catastrophic to America’s standing in the world, and would make us less safe. They want America to be smaller, weaker, and vulnerable. I will resist."
The ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee also criticized the administration’s approach, calling the plan “riddled with contradictions.” She emphasized that the American people need leadership capable of delivering security and prosperity, including strengthening NATO, preventing Russia from benefiting from its war in Ukraine, competing effectively with China, and stabilizing the region through law enforcement, diplomacy, and development.
She added that instead, the administration has pursued policies that have "isolated" the US internationally, "hurt our economy, raised prices for Americans, distanced our allies, and emboldened our adversaries," according to reports.
