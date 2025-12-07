403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US F-16C Crashes During California Training Mission
(MENAFN) A US F-16C jet went down on Wednesday morning while conducting a training exercise over California, according to the Air Force.
The aircraft crashed in a remote desert area roughly 130 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, within a region designated for live weapons testing, reported Stars and Stripes.
A video shared on social media appears to capture a fireball rising from the crash location, while the pilot can be seen parachuting to safety at a distance from the site.
The US Air Force confirmed that the fighter jet was part of its elite aerial demonstration unit.
“On Dec. 3, 2025, at approximately 10:45 am, a pilot from the US Air Force Air Demonstration Team, the Thunderbirds, safely ejected from an F-16C Fighting Falcon during a training mission over controlled airspace in California,” a USAF representative stated.
The pilot was reported in stable condition and received subsequent medical attention.
Earlier this year, a Polish Air Force F-16 pilot from the Tiger Demo aerobatic team tragically died during the Radom Air Show after attempting a high-speed barrel roll maneuver.
The aircraft crashed in a remote desert area roughly 130 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, within a region designated for live weapons testing, reported Stars and Stripes.
A video shared on social media appears to capture a fireball rising from the crash location, while the pilot can be seen parachuting to safety at a distance from the site.
The US Air Force confirmed that the fighter jet was part of its elite aerial demonstration unit.
“On Dec. 3, 2025, at approximately 10:45 am, a pilot from the US Air Force Air Demonstration Team, the Thunderbirds, safely ejected from an F-16C Fighting Falcon during a training mission over controlled airspace in California,” a USAF representative stated.
The pilot was reported in stable condition and received subsequent medical attention.
Earlier this year, a Polish Air Force F-16 pilot from the Tiger Demo aerobatic team tragically died during the Radom Air Show after attempting a high-speed barrel roll maneuver.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment