Kremlin Signals Approval of Trump’s Revised Security Strategy
(MENAFN) Moscow has signaled approval of Washington's revised national security blueprint, viewing the policy shift as aligned with Russian interests and potentially opening pathways toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov characterized the adjustments in the U.S. administration's approach as matching Moscow's perspective during remarks to Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin. A clip from the discussion appeared on Zarubin's Telegram channel Sunday.
"The adjustments we're seeing, I'd say, are largely consistent with our vision," Peskov stated, suggesting the recalibration might serve as a "modest guarantee" enabling collaborative efforts toward a Ukrainian settlement.
Peskov credited U.S. President Donald Trump's firm standing on the domestic front with empowering him to reshape America's security doctrine according to his own objectives. The Kremlin official praised specific wording within the document that he described as containing statements "against confrontation and in favor of dialogue and building good relations."
In earlier statements to Russian state outlet Tass released the same day, Peskov labeled the policy framework a "positive step" warranting thorough examination by Moscow. "Overall, these messages certainly contrast with the approaches of previous administrations," he added.
The Trump administration unveiled its National Security Strategy document Thursday, mapping foreign policy and defense objectives. The framework identifies securing an "expeditious" end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict—now exceeding three-and-a-half years—as a "core interest" for American security.
U.S. objectives outlined in the document seek to "stabilize European economies, prevent unintended escalation or expansion of the war, and reestablish strategic stability with Russia, as well as to enable the post-hostilities reconstruction of Ukraine to enable its survival as a viable state."
The strategy further acknowledges that managing European-Russian relations, described as "deeply attenuated" by the ongoing war, demands substantial American diplomatic involvement "both to reestablish conditions of strategic stability across the Eurasian landmass, and to mitigate the risk of conflict between Russia and European states."
