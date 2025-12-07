403
Jordan warns of rising winter respiratory viruses
(MENAFN) Jordan’s Ministry of Health has warned of an expected increase in respiratory illnesses as winter approaches, with influenza cases already rising compared with previous periods, particularly among children, the elderly, and other high-risk groups.
Ayman Muqabala, Director of the Epidemiology Department, told a Jordanian news agency, that the ministry is closely monitoring respiratory viruses through six major hospitals and 11 health centres across all governorates. Most of the circulating influenza cases currently involve the H3N2 strain, which mutates annually.
“The epidemiological situation in Jordan remains stable, but respiratory viruses are showing a noticeable increase, as is usual for this time of year,” Muqabala said, urging the public to strengthen preventive measures.
He emphasized the importance of vaccination, noting that while November is the ideal time to receive the influenza vaccine, it can be administered at any time of the year. Muqabala also highlighted hand hygiene, covering the mouth when coughing, and other protective practices as key steps to reduce the spread of infections.
Emergency departments are currently seeing around 13,000 daily visits, up from approximately 11,000 during the summer, reflecting a normal seasonal increase.
The ministry is calling for the establishment of a national monitoring system to track complications and measure the societal impact of respiratory illnesses, aiming to better protect vulnerable populations and reduce pressure on health services during the winter months.
