Hong Kong holds election following fatal fire
(MENAFN) Residents of Hong Kong are casting their ballots in a Legislative Council (LegCo) election, seen as a measure of public sentiment following last month’s devastating fire in Tai Po that claimed nearly 160 lives. The government has mounted an extensive campaign to encourage voter participation, with all candidates vetted for loyalty to China.
The election comes as the city grapples with the aftermath of the 26 November blaze at Wang Fuk Court, which engulfed high-rise residential buildings. Authorities have distributed aid to survivors, arrested suspects, and ordered investigations into building safety, while many residents question whether the tragedy could have been prevented. Officials have confirmed 159 deaths so far, and the toll may rise as recovery efforts continue.
The Legislative Council, which functions as a local parliament, has 90 seats contested by 161 candidates. This is the second election since China restructured Hong Kong’s electoral system in 2021 to ensure only “patriots” could run. Critics say the changes weakened democracy, while Beijing maintains they were necessary for stability following the 2019 protests. The last poll after the reforms recorded a historically low turnout of 30%, reflecting widespread voter apathy.
In an effort to boost participation, the government has rolled out incentives including vouchers redeemable for goods, services, and medical check-ups. Free entry to public pools and museums, neighborhood carnivals, a televised gala, and a new campaign theme song adapted from a Cantopop hit have been organized to create a festive atmosphere. Chief Secretary Eric Chan described these measures as promoting “a happy and festive mood” and highlighting “the importance of the election.”
Political campaigning was suspended immediately after the fire, though government forums resumed after a few days, and election carnivals were canceled. Authorities have also acted against dissent: a man involved in a petition for an independent inquiry was detained for suspected sedition, while the petition itself was removed online. Two others, including a former district councillor, were also taken into custody.
The tragedy has prompted a swift response from officials, including the formation of an independent committee to investigate the fire and arrests of 13 people for suspected manslaughter. Authorities have removed flammable scaffolding mesh from building renovations after investigators found it contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.
Chief Executive John Lee has insisted the election proceed, arguing that “we must move forward before we can turn our grief into strength” and that new legislators will assist with reconstruction and reforms. Analysts expect turnout to be low, noting that most residents traditionally support pan-democrat opposition groups, which are largely excluded from this election. While some pro-establishment voters may be encouraged by rapid aid and rehousing efforts, others may abstain due to anger over governance issues exposed by the fire.
A pro-Beijing media outlet recently urged citizens to vote, asserting “Building a good future together starts with this vote. If you truly love Hong Kong, you should sincerely vote.”
Around a quarter of incumbent lawmakers are stepping down this year, reportedly influenced by Beijing’s informal age limits, including prominent figures like Regina Ip, the former security chief nicknamed the “Iron Lady.”
