Grenada Tourism Authority Unveils 2026 Global Marketing Strategy Focused On Innovation, Collaboration And Sustainable Growth

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) ST GEORGE'S, Grenada – The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has formally presented its 2026 Global Marketing Strategy to public and private sector partners, unveiling a strengthened, future-focused plan designed to enhance destination competitiveness and encourage deeper community participation across the tri-island state.

The stakeholder sessions brought together representatives from government ministries, tourism businesses, community groups, and service providers. The presentations reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to transparency and alignment, ensuring that stakeholders understand and contribute to the strategic direction for the year ahead.

The 2026 strategy places key emphasis on innovation, market diversification, high-value niche development, and deeper digital integration, positioning the tri-island to compete effectively as global traveller preferences evolve. The GTA highlighted that Grenada's authentic cultural richness, wellness-driven experiences, environmental sustainability, and genuine community connection remain among the island's strongest differentiators.

Throughout the presentations, the GTA underscored that collaboration and community buy-in are essential to national tourism success. The Authority noted that tourism benefits every Grenadian directly and indirectly and that a unified, informed approach strengthens the destination's standing in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

As part of its focus on inclusivity, the GTA will roll out a series of informational video messages in the coming weeks. These will help inform communities, businesses and service providers about the strategy's priorities and highlight opportunities for them to expand or enhance their offerings in alignment with the national agenda.

“The unveiling of our 2026 Global Marketing Strategy represents a collective step forward,” said Stacey Liburd, chief executive officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority.

“Tourism thrives when communities understand their role in shaping it and see themselves reflected in its success. This strategy provides a platform to communicate directly with our stakeholders, enabling service providers to identify areas for growth, enhance their offerings and position themselves to benefit more fully from an evolving global marketplace. When our industry moves with shared purpose, Grenada becomes even more compelling on the world stage.”

The GTA is reaffirming its commitment to continuous dialogue and partnership as it executes the 2026 strategy, designed to strengthen Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique's presence on the global stage while driving sustainable and inclusive growth across the tri-island state.

