National Finance and Sharakah mark success of the 2025 SME Growth Programme Graduates
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) National Finance and Sharakah celebrated the achievements of eight promising Omani enterprises as they graduated from the SME Growth Programme 2025, marking a significant milestone in the fourth edition of this flagship initiative. Delivered under the umbrella of National Finance’s “Imtidad” corporate social responsibility arm, the programme reflects both organisations’ commitment to empowering high-potential SMEs and strengthening Oman’s entrepreneurial ecosystem in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.
Launched in 2021, the SME Growth Programme is the outcome of a long-standing partnership between National Finance and Sharakah, built on foundations laid in 2017 through initiatives such as the nationwide Calculate It Right workshops. The programme has evolved into a comprehensive support system combining in-depth performance assessments, practical business tools, and targeted training designed to address the real challenges facing SMEs across the Sultanate.
This year’s graduating group featured eight diverse and high-potential enterprises Biza, Etqan Electric, Elixir Investment, Manga Kitchen, Al Fannah Engineering, Al Ban Garden, Al Ahdaf Real Estate, and Children’s Oasis Nursery, representing a broad range of sectors and entrepreneurial ambitions across Oman.
The 2025 edition of the programme introduced several expanded components to further enhance the development journey offered to entrepreneurs. A key feature of this year’s programme was the two-day Zaad Al Ruwad simulation workshop, which immersed participants in realistic business scenarios covering pricing strategies, sales forecasting, operational planning, cost analysis, and marketing development. Complementing this were three focused in-house group sessions dedicated to marketing, financial management and cash flow planning, AI and digital marketing, reflecting the growing need for SMEs to adapt to technological shifts in the business landscape.
Central to the programme is Sharakah’s industry-certified Business Performance Monitoring Tool (BPMT), which provides a detailed diagnostic of each SME across nine key business areas essential for sustainable growth. Through this assessment, participants received tailored insights and development roadmaps, enabling them to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen financial planning, prepare structured budgets, and adopt strategic marketing approaches. This holistic support equipped SMEs with the skills and knowledge required to scale effectively and navigate competitive market conditions.
Reflecting on the group’s achievements, Tariq Al-Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, commented, “The SME Growth Programme represents our long-term commitment to supporting entrepreneurs with the knowledge, tools, and confidence needed to build resilient and competitive businesses. Each year, the programme grows stronger, and the 2025 edition has demonstrated how innovation, mentorship, and structured guidance can create meaningful impact. Supporting SMEs remains central to our CSR vision and to the national objectives of Oman Vision 2040.”
Speaking on behalf of Sharakah, Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, CEO, added, “The programme is carefully designed to address real business gaps by combining certified assessment tools, simulation-based learning, and targeted advisory support. This year, we were delighted to introduce new programme components such as AI and digital marketing, ensuring that SMEs are better prepared for the future of business. Our ambition is to continue expanding the programme’s reach, contributing to a stronger and more dynamic SME ecosystem in Oman.”
The graduation ceremony brought together partners, beneficiaries, and key stakeholders in an atmosphere of inspiration and shared accomplishment. The event featured an opening address from Sharakah, followed by a video showcasing the progress and impact achieved by this year’s participants. Graduates shared personal reflections on their growth journeys, highlighting the value of the mentorship and tools provided through the programme. After that, HH Sayyida Wisam Al Said, Chief Marketing, Corporate Communication & Sustainability Officer representing National Finance, delivered a speech in which she highlighted the company’s strategic commitment to supporting small and medium enterprises. She also commended the graduates for their dedication and outstanding accomplishments before presenting them with their certificates.
The ceremony concluded with a commemorative gift to the event’s patron, group photographs, and an invitation for guests to explore an exhibition showcasing the graduates’ business offerings.
The 2025 SME Growth Programme stands as a testament to the transformative power of strategic collaboration and well-designed capacity-building initiatives. As National Finance and Sharakah work towards their shared ambition of supporting 1000 SMEs by 2030, the programme continues to play a vital role in nurturing entrepreneurial talent and strengthening the foundations of Oman’s future economic landscape.
