Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Assistant To President Of Azerbaijan For Foreign Affairs


2025-12-07 05:12:36
Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday with Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Foreign Affairs H E Hikmet Hajiyev, on the sidelines of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025. The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance it, in addition to several issues of joint interest.

