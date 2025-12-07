Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Assistant To President Of Azerbaijan For Foreign Affairs

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday with Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Foreign Affairs H E Hikmet Hajiyev, on the sidelines of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025. The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance it, in addition to several issues of joint interest.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.