Azerbaijan Ranks Local Insurance Companies By Amount Of Payments For 2M2026
|Name of insurance company
|Payments
|PASHA Life Insurance Company
|86 million manat ($50.59 million)
|PASHA Insurance Company
|24.77 million manat ($14.57 million)
|Ateshgah Life Insurance Company
|12.48 million manat ($7.3 million)
|Ateshgah Insurance Company
|7.48 million manat ($4.4 million)
|Gala Insurance Company
|4.3 million manat ($2.5 million)
|Azerbaijan Industry Insurance Company
|3 million manat ($1.7 million)
|Mega Insurance Company
|2.56 million manat ($1.5 million)
|A-Group Insurance Company
|1.9 million manat ($510,000)
|Xalq Insurance Company
|1.68 million manat ($510,000)
|Xalq Life Insurance Company
|1.5 million manat ($880,000)
|AtaInsurance OJSC
|1.3 million manat ($760,000)
|Mega Life Insurance Company
|583,000 manat ($342,940)
|Gala Life Insurance Company
|498,000 manat ($292,940)
|Azinsurance Company
|251,000 manat ($147,650)
|Silkway Insurance Company
|-
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