Azerbaijan Ranks Local Insurance Companies By Amount Of Payments For 2M2026

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) shows that during the reporting period, the volume of insurance payments was headed by PASHA Life Insurance OJSC, which accounted for 86 million manat ($50.59 million). The second position in the ranking was secured by PASHA Insurance OJSC with total payments of 24.77 million manat ($14.57 million), and the third position was held by Ateshgah Life Insurance OJSC with payments of 12.48 million manat ($7.3 million).

Below is the ranking of Azerbaijani insurance companies by the volume of insurance payments for the first two months of this year: