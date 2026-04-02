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Azerbaijan Ranks Local Insurance Companies By Amount Of Payments For 2M2026

Azerbaijan Ranks Local Insurance Companies By Amount Of Payments For 2M2026


2026-04-02 12:04:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The payments of leading insurance companies in Azerbaijan totaled 148.8 million manat ($87.5 million) from January through February 2026.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) shows that during the reporting period, the volume of insurance payments was headed by PASHA Life Insurance OJSC, which accounted for 86 million manat ($50.59 million). The second position in the ranking was secured by PASHA Insurance OJSC with total payments of 24.77 million manat ($14.57 million), and the third position was held by Ateshgah Life Insurance OJSC with payments of 12.48 million manat ($7.3 million).

Below is the ranking of Azerbaijani insurance companies by the volume of insurance payments for the first two months of this year:

Name of insurance company Payments
PASHA Life Insurance Company 86 million manat ($50.59 million)
PASHA Insurance Company 24.77 million manat ($14.57 million)
Ateshgah Life Insurance Company 12.48 million manat ($7.3 million)
Ateshgah Insurance Company 7.48 million manat ($4.4 million)
Gala Insurance Company 4.3 million manat ($2.5 million)
Azerbaijan Industry Insurance Company 3 million manat ($1.7 million)
Mega Insurance Company 2.56 million manat ($1.5 million)
A-Group Insurance Company 1.9 million manat ($510,000)
Xalq Insurance Company 1.68 million manat ($510,000)
Xalq Life Insurance Company 1.5 million manat ($880,000)
AtaInsurance OJSC 1.3 million manat ($760,000)
Mega Life Insurance Company 583,000 manat ($342,940)
Gala Life Insurance Company 498,000 manat ($292,940)
Azinsurance Company 251,000 manat ($147,650)
Silkway Insurance Company -

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Trend News Agency

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