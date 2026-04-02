'Go Take It From The Strait': Trump's Blunt Message To Nations Facing Fuel Crunch Amid Iran War

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and disruption of global oil supplies due to the Strait of Hormuz crisis, US President Donald Trump has sparked international debate with his blunt message to nations struggling with fuel shortages. As the Iran conflict continues to choke one of the world's most critical oil routes, Trump made it clear that the United States does not see itself as responsible for resolving the crisis for others.

Addressing countries heavily dependent on oil passing through the Strait, Trump said they have two clear options:“Buy from the US, or go take it from the Strait.” This remark underscores Washington's push to position itself as an alternative energy supplier while shifting the burden of securing oil routes onto affected nations.

Trump further emphasized America's energy independence, asserting that the US no longer relies on oil transported through the Strait of Hormuz. He suggested that countries most affected-particularly in Asia-should take the lead in ensuring the safe passage of their energy supplies. His stance signals a significant shift from traditional expectations that the US would play a central role in safeguarding global shipping lanes.

In his remarks, Trump also downplayed any obligation for the US to intervene directly, reiterating that nations benefiting from the Strait must act themselves. This aligns with his earlier statements urging countries to“get your own oil,” reflecting growing frustration with allies over their perceived lack of contribution to the crisis.

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The backdrop to these comments is a deepening global energy shock triggered by the ongoing Iran war, which has disrupted nearly 20% of global oil flows passing through the Strait. The situation has already led to volatile oil prices and heightened fears of economic fallout across major importing nations.

Trump's remarks come as markets closely watch developments in the conflict. Oil prices recently showed signs of easing amid expectations that the US could scale back its involvement, though uncertainty remains high. Meanwhile, attacks on tankers and continued military tensions in the region have intensified concerns over the security of maritime trade routes.

Despite criticism from allies and analysts, Trump remains confident that the situation will eventually stabilise. He has indicated that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen once the conflict subsides, suggesting that Iran itself would have an incentive to restore oil flows to rebuild its economy.

As the crisis unfolds, Trump's hardline messaging highlights a broader geopolitical shift-where energy security is increasingly becoming a national responsibility rather than a shared global guarantee.

Also Read: 'Iran Has Asked for a Ceasefire': US President Trump Links Deal to Strait of Hormuz Amid Ongoing War