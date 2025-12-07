403
Merz Gets Criticized for Undermining Ukraine Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has rendered himself irrelevant in the Ukraine peace talks after allegedly attempting to disrupt negotiations and engaging in “warmongering,” according to senior Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev.
Dmitriev’s comments came in response to Merz’s purported statements regarding US attempts to mediate the conflict, which were reportedly made during a conversation with European colleagues and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky earlier this week.
A transcript leaked by a media outlet indicates that Merz cautioned Zelensky to remain wary, claiming that US negotiators “are playing games” with him and his European supporters.
The report stated that Merz was referencing US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who recently traveled to Moscow to outline Washington’s peace proposal.
“Merz accuses the Americans of ‘playing games,’” Dmitriev wrote on X on Friday. “Dear Merz, you are not even in the game. You disqualified yourself by warmongering, peace sabotage, unrealistic proposals… stubborn stupidity.”
He further suggested that rather than involving himself in the peace process, Merz “should work on the domestic issues he ignores,” noting the decline in the chancellor’s approval ratings.
European leaders have been urgently seeking a place at the negotiation table after being caught off guard by the US developing a peace plan without their consultation.
Media leaks indicate that this plan appears to favor Moscow from the perspective of Kiev’s supporters.
In recent days, European officials reportedly pressured Washington to amend certain aspects of the proposal.
The leaked German conversation seems to confirm that EU leaders feel marginalized. Finnish President Alexander Stubb allegedly remarked, “we’re out, but we have to get in.”
