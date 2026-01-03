Germany's CSU Seeks Deportation Of Syrian, Afghan Refugees

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Germany's Christian Social Union (CSU) has called for the rapid return of Syrian and Afghan asylum seekers and tougher measures against refugees, media reports said on Saturday.

The proposal is outlined in a draft resolution prepared ahead of an upcoming meeting of the party's parliamentary group in the Bundestag, according to Deutsche Welle.

CSU lawmakers are advocating the rapid repatriation of most Syrian refugees to their home country, the Münchner Merkur reported.

The draft resolution calls for a“major deportation offensive” in 2026, including scheduled deportation flights to Syria and Afghanistan.

The document argues that the Syrian civil war has ended and that the country has entered a reconstruction phase with German support. It states that“for most Syrians who were granted temporary protection in Germany due to the war, the reason for protection no longer exists. They are needed in their homeland.”

The CSU has also called for all asylum seekers, regardless of their country of origin, to use their personal assets to cover the costs of their stay in Germany.

