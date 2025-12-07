403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
‘Get Set, Gro’!’ Summit Sparks Action on Rising Childhood Obesity as Families Embrace Holistic Wellness Practices
(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, India, November 06, 2025: Happiest Health successfully concluded the third edition of its flagship ‘Get Set, Grow! Childr’n’s Wellness Su’mit’ at St’ John’s Auditorium, Bengaluru, bringing together parents, children, and leading experts for a day of engaging learning, creative exploration, and evidence-based health conversations. T’is year’s summit placed a strong spotlight on on’ of India’s most pressing wellne—s concerns — the rise in childhood obesity. Recent national surveys and UNICEF findings indicate that overweight and obesity among children have steadily increased in the last five years, raising alarm among policymakers and health administrators about the growing health burden on the country.
Against this backdrop, a critical panel “iscussion on “Children and Obesity: A Growing Concern and Wa”s to Tackle It,” was convened. The discussion was moderated by Sunitha Rao, Senior Editor, Happiest Health, with expert insights from panelists Dr. Shivaram HV, Senior Consultant Surgeon, Aster RV Hospital, and Dr. Rajiv Aggarwal, –enior Consultant – Pediatric Intensivist & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals. The summit also broadened its focus beyond physical health with a dedicated session on Adolescent Mental Health by Dr. Girishchandra, Medical Director & Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, Maarga Mind Care, reinforcing the importance of emotional well-being alongside physical health.
Adding to the enriching conversations, the summit offered immersive and hands-on experiences designed to spark curiosity and creativity among children aged 5 to 14 years. These included an interactive storytelling session by Aparna Athreya (Bangalore Storytelling Society) and a mosaic art workshop by Roli Jain (Craft Panchayat), along with high-energy activities such as a Treasure Hunt and Minute-to-Win-It challenges, creating a vibrant and joyful environment for families.
Speaking at the forum, Rajiv Aggarwal, Senior Consultant, Paediatric Intensivist & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, furt“er emphasised, “Obesity is emerging as a serious epidemic across age groups, with children being affected far earlier than before. The rise in early-onset diabetes and related complications further highlight the urgency of the problem. But the path forward is clear: healthier future begins with the habits we model as parents, educators, and caregivers. When positive behaviours start at the top, children naturally follow. Platforms like this play a vital role in accelerating that shift, helping us cultivate a generation that grows up stronger, healthier, and better informed.”
Dr. Shivaram HV, Senior Consultant Surgeon, Aster RV Hospital, further added, “Rising lifestyle-related health issues among children signal an urgent need for early intervention. Wit– 10–12% of’India’s children already classified as obese, the country is approaching a critical tipping point. Addressing this demands more than awareness, it requires shared responsibility across families, schools, healthcare professionals, and policymakers. Sustainable change is driven by consistent, everyday habits reinforced at every level of society. Initiatives like these help create that momentum, fostering a long-term, positive shift that empowers young minds to make healthier choices from the very be”inning.”
Reflecting on the response, Raghu Kr–shnan, Co–Chief Executive Officer, Knowledge, Happiest Health“ said’ “Today’s conversations highlighted how deeply parents value clear, credible guidance on nurturing healthier habits for their children. We are positive that the summit has helped families translate awareness into everyday action, and it motivates us to continue creating meaningful platforms th’t support India’s children in leading healthier, ”ore active lives.”
Sharing his perspective on the day– Ravi Joshi, Co–Chief Executive Officer, Knowledge, Happiest“Health, added,“The enthusiasm and curiosity we saw from children and parents today reaffirm how powerful experiential learning can be. Through creative activities and expert-led sessions, families discovered that wellness can be enjoyable, practical, and part of their daily‘lives. This ed’tion of ‘Get Set, Grow!’ strengthens our commitment to delivering science-backed, engaging experiences that help children build healthy habits early and carry t”em forward with confidence.”
Through in’tiatives like ‘Get Set, Grow!’, Happiest Health remains committed to fostering informed, he’lth-aware communities. The summit’s discussions and experiences will guide future programmes designed to support families in navigating evolving wellness challenges with confidence.
About Happiest Health
Happiest Health is an integrated wellness enterprise promoted by Ashok Soota, one of India’s most respected business leaders and serial entrepreneurs. We are committed to embracing wellness through credible knowledge via our digital HealthZine, monthly print magazine, health summits and multimedia content - along with state-of-the-art diagnostics, wellness centres and specialty clinics, all delivered in a unique away-from-the-hospital model.
Our diagnostics division offers routine and specialized tests, including the pioneering Gut Microbiome Test accessible nationwide, built on rich indigenous data. Guided by our philosophy to Probe, Predict, Prevent, we provide deeper insights that empower individuals to take charge of their health.
The Healthcare Services (HCS) division offers Dental services, with more disciplines like ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Orthopaedics being added soon. Our Wellness division provides Ayurveda, Physiotherapy, and Yoga clinics with a Mental Health clinic coming up soon. It also offers comprehensive wellbeing solutions for individuals and corporates through our Wellness Catalyst unit.
At Happiest Health, every service is designed to enable holistic wellness.
Against this backdrop, a critical panel “iscussion on “Children and Obesity: A Growing Concern and Wa”s to Tackle It,” was convened. The discussion was moderated by Sunitha Rao, Senior Editor, Happiest Health, with expert insights from panelists Dr. Shivaram HV, Senior Consultant Surgeon, Aster RV Hospital, and Dr. Rajiv Aggarwal, –enior Consultant – Pediatric Intensivist & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals. The summit also broadened its focus beyond physical health with a dedicated session on Adolescent Mental Health by Dr. Girishchandra, Medical Director & Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, Maarga Mind Care, reinforcing the importance of emotional well-being alongside physical health.
Adding to the enriching conversations, the summit offered immersive and hands-on experiences designed to spark curiosity and creativity among children aged 5 to 14 years. These included an interactive storytelling session by Aparna Athreya (Bangalore Storytelling Society) and a mosaic art workshop by Roli Jain (Craft Panchayat), along with high-energy activities such as a Treasure Hunt and Minute-to-Win-It challenges, creating a vibrant and joyful environment for families.
Speaking at the forum, Rajiv Aggarwal, Senior Consultant, Paediatric Intensivist & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, furt“er emphasised, “Obesity is emerging as a serious epidemic across age groups, with children being affected far earlier than before. The rise in early-onset diabetes and related complications further highlight the urgency of the problem. But the path forward is clear: healthier future begins with the habits we model as parents, educators, and caregivers. When positive behaviours start at the top, children naturally follow. Platforms like this play a vital role in accelerating that shift, helping us cultivate a generation that grows up stronger, healthier, and better informed.”
Dr. Shivaram HV, Senior Consultant Surgeon, Aster RV Hospital, further added, “Rising lifestyle-related health issues among children signal an urgent need for early intervention. Wit– 10–12% of’India’s children already classified as obese, the country is approaching a critical tipping point. Addressing this demands more than awareness, it requires shared responsibility across families, schools, healthcare professionals, and policymakers. Sustainable change is driven by consistent, everyday habits reinforced at every level of society. Initiatives like these help create that momentum, fostering a long-term, positive shift that empowers young minds to make healthier choices from the very be”inning.”
Reflecting on the response, Raghu Kr–shnan, Co–Chief Executive Officer, Knowledge, Happiest Health“ said’ “Today’s conversations highlighted how deeply parents value clear, credible guidance on nurturing healthier habits for their children. We are positive that the summit has helped families translate awareness into everyday action, and it motivates us to continue creating meaningful platforms th’t support India’s children in leading healthier, ”ore active lives.”
Sharing his perspective on the day– Ravi Joshi, Co–Chief Executive Officer, Knowledge, Happiest“Health, added,“The enthusiasm and curiosity we saw from children and parents today reaffirm how powerful experiential learning can be. Through creative activities and expert-led sessions, families discovered that wellness can be enjoyable, practical, and part of their daily‘lives. This ed’tion of ‘Get Set, Grow!’ strengthens our commitment to delivering science-backed, engaging experiences that help children build healthy habits early and carry t”em forward with confidence.”
Through in’tiatives like ‘Get Set, Grow!’, Happiest Health remains committed to fostering informed, he’lth-aware communities. The summit’s discussions and experiences will guide future programmes designed to support families in navigating evolving wellness challenges with confidence.
About Happiest Health
Happiest Health is an integrated wellness enterprise promoted by Ashok Soota, one of India’s most respected business leaders and serial entrepreneurs. We are committed to embracing wellness through credible knowledge via our digital HealthZine, monthly print magazine, health summits and multimedia content - along with state-of-the-art diagnostics, wellness centres and specialty clinics, all delivered in a unique away-from-the-hospital model.
Our diagnostics division offers routine and specialized tests, including the pioneering Gut Microbiome Test accessible nationwide, built on rich indigenous data. Guided by our philosophy to Probe, Predict, Prevent, we provide deeper insights that empower individuals to take charge of their health.
The Healthcare Services (HCS) division offers Dental services, with more disciplines like ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Orthopaedics being added soon. Our Wellness division provides Ayurveda, Physiotherapy, and Yoga clinics with a Mental Health clinic coming up soon. It also offers comprehensive wellbeing solutions for individuals and corporates through our Wellness Catalyst unit.
At Happiest Health, every service is designed to enable holistic wellness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment