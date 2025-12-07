403
Twenty-third edition of Doha Forum kicks off in Qatar
(MENAFN) The 23rd edition of the Doha Forum opened in Qatar’s capital on Saturday, launching discussions under the theme “Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.”
At the inaugural session, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani warned that the world is facing “serious setbacks” in justice, rule of law, and accountability. He stressed that “Justice has, in many cases, become invisible on the path of international law,” noting that weakened legal structures have intensified global instability.
According to reports, he argued that today’s wars and humanitarian crises stem from a widespread “culture of impunity,” which has pushed the international community into “an unprecedented cycle of crises.”
The prime minister affirmed that mediation is a foundational pillar of Qatar’s foreign policy rather than a negotiable diplomatic tool. “Mediation for us is not a political luxury but a deep-rooted and consistent method,” he stated. He urged the international community to rebuild confidence in global legal frameworks and emphasized the need for a more equitable system.
He also highlighted that regional tensions cannot be isolated from the broader erosion of adherence to international norms.
The two-day forum has drawn a wide array of global figures, including Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, the World Economic Forum’s President and CEO Børge Brende, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.
According to general reports, the event is being supported by global communication partners.
