US To Impose $5,000 'Apprehension Fee' On Illegal Immigrants - What The New Rule Means
Banks noted that additional violations may also apply.Applies nationwide, regardless of status
In a post on X, Banks said the policy applies to“all illegal aliens-regardless of where they entered, how long they've been in the U.S., their current location, or any ongoing immigration proceedings.”
The announcement signals a sweeping tightening of enforcement as the Trump administration moves to accelerate removals.Part of Border crackdown
The fee is included in the immigration package Trump signed into law in July-dubbed by the administration as the“big, beautiful bill.”
Since taking office, Trump has deployed additional personnel to the southern border and ended“catch-and-release,” replacing it with mandatory detention or removal.Self-deportation incentives rolled out earlier
The Department of Homeland Security recently launched what it called a“holiday deal of a lifetime.”
The program offers:
-Free flights home for illegal immigrants who voluntarily depart
-A $1,000 bonus for self-deportation
-Forgiveness of civil fines or penalties, allowing a pathway for future legal entry
DHS says the average cost of arresting, detaining and deporting an individual is $17,000, making voluntary departures significantly cheaper.Removals this year
Officials say more than two million illegal immigrants have left the US this year, including:
-1.6 million who self-deported
-515,000 formal deportations
-485,000 arrests
The administration says the combination of financial penalties and incentives is designed to reduce pressure on the southern border and speed removals heading into 2026.Also Read | Biden gaffe on 'America': 'We are the United States of Amerigotit' | Watch
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment