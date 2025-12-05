Qatari Charity Builds 108 Houses For Needy In Farah

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Qatari charity Al-Gharafa has built 108 homes for needy families in Farah province and the construction of two mosques and a hospital is expected to be completed soon.

The announcement was made during a meeting with Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, Minister of Economy, where the foundation's senior officials discussed their development and charitable activities in Afghanistan.

The Al-Gharafa officials provided updates on the physical progress and final stages of the first phase of the“Khushal Khan” residential project and said that the second phase of the project will begin shortly.

They confirmed that the foundation has completed 108 homes for needy families in Farah and that the construction of two mosques and a hospital is in its final stages.

The foundation's officials assured the Minister of Economy that in 2026 they plan to expand their activities and provide additional support in various sectors for Afghanistan's needy population.

Minister Hanif, while appreciating the development and charitable work of Al-Gharafa Foundation, called for further cooperation and urged the swift completion of the ongoing projects.

sa