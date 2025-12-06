JKPSC Exam File Returned Promptly, No Response Yet: LG Office

File photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar- Amid a row over the delay in clearing a file related to age relaxation for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) scheduled for December 7, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the file was returned the same day it was received on December 2 with a query, but there was no response from the government.

Sinha said that the query was directed to the J-K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) to determine if it was logistically feasible to conduct the CCE, originally scheduled for December 7, after altering eligibility norms at such a late stage.

“Social media posts with regard to the JKPSC exam are misleading. Lok Bhavan had received the file on December 2, which was categorically related to age relaxation only. File was returned the same day, Dec 2, with a query whether it is logistically possible to conduct the exam on December 7, by incorporating modifications in eligibility criteria at such a belated stage,” the office of the lieutenant governor said in a post on X.

Sinha noted that despite the lapse of four days, Lok Bhavan did not receive any response.“I fully sympathise with young aspirants,” he said.

The post said the advertisement notice for the examination was published by the JKPSC on August 22. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on December 7 through a notice on November 6.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged the JKPSC to consider postponing the CCE in view of“uncertainty” resulting from Lok Bhavan's“delay” in approving age relaxation for the aspirants.

“The chief minister expressed deep concern over the travel chaos caused by the ongoing airline issues, compounded by the uncertainty resulting from Lok Bhavan's delay in approving age relaxation, a provision granted multiple times in the past,” the chief minister's office said in a post on X.

Abdullah urged the JKPSC to consider the“unprecedented stress” on aspirants and postpone the exam to ensure fairness and equal opportunity for all.

The chief minister's advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani, also suggested that the examination should be delayed until the issue of age relaxation, currently pending the lieutenant governor's approval, is addressed.

“The elected government is in favour of relaxing the upper age limit for recruitment, and we have sent the file to the Lok Bhawan in this regard. Till the process is completed, the JKPSC should defer the examination,” Wani told PTI.

He informed that the Abdullah government sent the age relaxation file to the lieutenant governor earlier this week.

“The file has been returned to the General Administration Department with some queries. The GAD has forwarded it to the Public Service Commission for its opinion on the matter,” Wani said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has urged both the lieutenant governor and the chief minister to resolve the issue promptly.

“Aspirants of the JKPSC CCE are caught in a tussle between the LG and the CM. In this freezing cold, they are out on the streets asking for nothing more than basic fairness -age relaxation and a reasonable exam schedule. I urge @OfficeOfLGJandK and @OmarAbdullah to step in and resolve this issue without any further delay,” Mufti said on X.

Senior CPI(M) leader and MLA from Kulgam, M. Y. Tarigami, voiced concerns about conducting the test on Sunday while a crucial decision on age relaxation is still pending, placing aspirants at a“clear disadvantage.”

“The proposal to enhance the upper age limit for JKAS aspirants has been forwarded to Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan) for approval, even as the examination is scheduled to commence tomorrow. Conducting the test while such a crucial decision is still pending places aspirants at a clear disadvantage,” Tarigami said in a post on X.