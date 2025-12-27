Senior Nationals: Surya Charishma, Tanvi Patri Reach Maiden Final
Women's Singles
Surya Charishma, who had accounted for top seed Unnati Hooda in the quarterfinals, defeated world number 45 Rakshita Sree R 21-18, 18-21, 21-9, while Tanvi came from a game down to end the inspired run of Maharashtra' Shruti Mundada 18-21, 21-12, 21-15 to reach their first-ever senior nationals finals.
Earlier, Tanvi Sharma got the better of 10th seed Devika Sihag 21-11, 10-21, 21-10 in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals.
Men's Singles
In the men's singles semifinals, 2024 Odisha Masters winner Rithvik Sanjeevi S saved a match point before upsetting top seed Kiran George 21-16, 17-21, 22-20 in an hour and eight minutes. Rithvik will now take on Bharat Raghav, who upset second seed M Tharun 21-17, 11-21, 21-11 in 55 minutes.
Mixed Doubles
In the mixed doubles semifinals, top seed Ashith Surya and Amrutha P fought back after a disastrous opening game to beat third seeds Deep Rambhiya and Sonali Mirkhelkar 8-21, 21-18, 21-18 while second seeds Sathwik Reddy K and Radhika Sharma defeated Nitin Kumar and Kanika Kanwal 21-13, 21-14.
Women's Doubles
The women's doubles final will witness a clash of former national champions as third seeds Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat K defeated Vennala K and Reshika U 21-11, 21-15 while second seeds Priya Devi KOnjengban and Shruti Mishra overcame the challenge from eighth seed Aparna Balan and Simran Singhi 21-19, 21-14. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment