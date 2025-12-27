Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Senior Nationals: Surya Charishma, Tanvi Patri Reach Maiden Final

Senior Nationals: Surya Charishma, Tanvi Patri Reach Maiden Final


2025-12-27 09:00:49
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Local favourite Surya Charishma Tamiri and the up-and-coming Tanvi Patri set up a women's singles summit clash at the Senior National Badminton Championships in Vijayawada on Saturday after registering hard-fought wins over their respective opponents, as per a release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Women's Singles

Surya Charishma, who had accounted for top seed Unnati Hooda in the quarterfinals, defeated world number 45 Rakshita Sree R 21-18, 18-21, 21-9, while Tanvi came from a game down to end the inspired run of Maharashtra' Shruti Mundada 18-21, 21-12, 21-15 to reach their first-ever senior nationals finals.

Earlier, Tanvi Sharma got the better of 10th seed Devika Sihag 21-11, 10-21, 21-10 in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals.

Men's Singles

In the men's singles semifinals, 2024 Odisha Masters winner Rithvik Sanjeevi S saved a match point before upsetting top seed Kiran George 21-16, 17-21, 22-20 in an hour and eight minutes. Rithvik will now take on Bharat Raghav, who upset second seed M Tharun 21-17, 11-21, 21-11 in 55 minutes.

Mixed Doubles

In the mixed doubles semifinals, top seed Ashith Surya and Amrutha P fought back after a disastrous opening game to beat third seeds Deep Rambhiya and Sonali Mirkhelkar 8-21, 21-18, 21-18 while second seeds Sathwik Reddy K and Radhika Sharma defeated Nitin Kumar and Kanika Kanwal 21-13, 21-14.

Women's Doubles

The women's doubles final will witness a clash of former national champions as third seeds Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat K defeated Vennala K and Reshika U 21-11, 21-15 while second seeds Priya Devi KOnjengban and Shruti Mishra overcame the challenge from eighth seed Aparna Balan and Simran Singhi 21-19, 21-14. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

MENAFN27122025007385015968ID1110530324



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search