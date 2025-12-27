Canada Announces Additional Economic Aid To Ukraine Amounting To $1.8B

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Carney said this during a meeting with Zelensky in Halifax on Saturday.

"Under President Zelensky's leadership, we have the conditions, the possibility of a just and lasting peace, but that requires a willing Russia," he said.

Carney stated that the attack on Kyiv that had occurred during the night showed how important it was to support Ukraine during this difficult time.

"The barbarism that we saw overnight, the attack on Kyiv shows just how important it is that we stand with Ukraine during this difficult time, and that we create the conditions for this just and lasting peace and a true reconstruction," he said.

He also announced a new aid package for Ukraine.

"We're announcing today further economic assistance for Ukraine, two and a half billion dollars [$1.8 billion] worth of economic assistance that helps unlock financing from the IMF, from the World Bank, from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to begin this process of rebuilding," he said.

Carney stressed that Canada would continue providing military assistance to Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky arrived in Canada on Saturday on his way to the United States, where he was scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on Sunday.