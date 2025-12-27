Dhami's 'Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' A Model Of Good Governance In Uttarakhand

A New Model of Good Governance

The "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" programme being implemented under the leadership of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has emerged as a strong example of good governance in the state. The government is no longer confined to the Secretariat; instead, it is reaching every village, every doorstep, and every person in need.

As of 27 December, a total of 135 camps have been organised across 13 districts of the state, where over 74,087 applications were received on the spot. Of these, 8,408 applications were resolved immediately. Through these camps, 13,934 certificates were issued, and 47,878 citizens directly benefited from various public welfare schemes.

Proactive Governance at the Grassroots

This campaign is not merely an administrative exercise but a reflection of the government's sensitivity, accountability, and commitment towards the people. At the Chief Minister's direction, officials are no longer requiring citizens to run from office to office; instead, they are proactively reaching out to resolve issues at the grassroots level.

Governance as a Medium of Service: CM Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated, "For me, governance does not mean merely issuing orders, but understanding people's problems and resolving them swiftly. Through the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' campaign, we have ensured that no citizen of the state remains deprived of governance. Officials must be visible in the field, not just in files. In Uttarakhand, governance is now a medium of service, not power."

Ensuring Last-Mile Delivery and Accountability

The Chief Minister has issued strict instructions to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach every eligible citizen without exception. Special emphasis has been placed on door-to-door solutions for older adults, people with disabilities, and residents in remote areas. Every application received at the camps must be resolved in a time-bound, transparent manner, and strict action will be taken against officials found negligent.

