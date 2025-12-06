403
Gold prices to be effected by economic instability in 2026
(MENAFN) The World Gold Council highlighted on Thursday that potential global economic slowdown or escalating geopolitical tensions could spark another increase in gold prices.
"Gold has experienced a remarkable 2025, achieving over 50 all-time highs and returning over 60%. This performance has been supported by a combination of heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty, a weaker US dollar, and positive price momentum," the council said in its Gold Outlook 2026 report.
According to reports, both central banks and investors have boosted their gold holdings as a strategy for diversification and financial stability.
Regarding trends for next year, the report noted that gold prices generally mirror macroeconomic consensus expectations and could remain within a defined range if current conditions persist.
"However, taking cues from this year, 2026 will likely continue to surprise," the council added.
The report stressed that if economic growth slows and interest rates decline further, gold could achieve "moderate" gains. In a scenario of a more "severe" downturn characterized by rising global risks, gold could see strong performance. Additional elements, such as central bank purchasing and trends in gold recycling, are also expected to impact the market. Overall, the council emphasized that in a climate of persistent market volatility, gold remains a vital tool for portfolio diversification and stability.
