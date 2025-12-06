403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Receives FIFA's Inaugural Peace Prize
(MENAFN) FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented Donald Trump with the federation's first-ever peace prize Friday, citing what he described as the U.S. president's exceptional efforts toward global stability.
Infantino praised Trump's diplomatic achievements during the ceremony, stating: "what you have obtained in your way. But you obtained it in an incredible way." The FIFA chief explained the newly created honor recognizes an "individual who exemplifies an unwavering commitment to advancing peace and unity throughout the world through their notable leadership and action."
During FIFA's World Cup draw ceremony held in Washington, Infantino formally announced: "FIFA, the Federation International de Football Association, awards the 2025 FIFA Peace Prize, football unites the world, to Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, in recognition of his exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world."
The unprecedented recognition arrives as Trump actively campaigns for the Nobel Committee to grant him its distinguished peace prize based on his conflict resolution initiatives globally.
Accepting the award, Trump declared: "This is truly one of the great honors of my life." He added: "So many different wars that we're able to end, in some cases, a little bit before they started, just right before they started."
Trump's diplomatic portfolio includes negotiating a ceasefire that paused Israel's military operations in Gaza. His administration has additionally secured agreements halting hostilities between India and Pakistan, brokered a fragile accord between Thailand and Cambodia, and facilitated peace arrangements involving Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as Armenia and Azerbaijan.
In June, Trump intervened militarily alongside Israel during a 12-day confrontation with Iran, following Tehran's extensive missile and drone assault against Israel—itself a response to Israeli strikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure. Trump has asserted his military actions "decimated" Iran's nuclear program.
The president has also mediated disputes between Serbia and Kosovo, and separately between Egypt and Ethiopia, reducing regional tensions.
Infantino praised Trump's diplomatic achievements during the ceremony, stating: "what you have obtained in your way. But you obtained it in an incredible way." The FIFA chief explained the newly created honor recognizes an "individual who exemplifies an unwavering commitment to advancing peace and unity throughout the world through their notable leadership and action."
During FIFA's World Cup draw ceremony held in Washington, Infantino formally announced: "FIFA, the Federation International de Football Association, awards the 2025 FIFA Peace Prize, football unites the world, to Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, in recognition of his exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world."
The unprecedented recognition arrives as Trump actively campaigns for the Nobel Committee to grant him its distinguished peace prize based on his conflict resolution initiatives globally.
Accepting the award, Trump declared: "This is truly one of the great honors of my life." He added: "So many different wars that we're able to end, in some cases, a little bit before they started, just right before they started."
Trump's diplomatic portfolio includes negotiating a ceasefire that paused Israel's military operations in Gaza. His administration has additionally secured agreements halting hostilities between India and Pakistan, brokered a fragile accord between Thailand and Cambodia, and facilitated peace arrangements involving Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as Armenia and Azerbaijan.
In June, Trump intervened militarily alongside Israel during a 12-day confrontation with Iran, following Tehran's extensive missile and drone assault against Israel—itself a response to Israeli strikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure. Trump has asserted his military actions "decimated" Iran's nuclear program.
The president has also mediated disputes between Serbia and Kosovo, and separately between Egypt and Ethiopia, reducing regional tensions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment