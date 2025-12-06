Hikmet Hajiyev Meets With Qatar's National Security Adviser

“Today I met with my brother Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad, National Security Adviser to the Emir of Qatar. We discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments,” Hajiyev said.

