Hikmet Hajiyev Meets With Qatar's National Security Adviser

2025-12-06 05:06:11
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad, National Security Adviser to the Emir of Qatar, Azernews reports citing Hajiyev's post on X.

“Today I met with my brother Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad, National Security Adviser to the Emir of Qatar. We discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments,” Hajiyev said.

