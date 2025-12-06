Siddaramaiah Attacks Kumaraswamy Over Call For Gita In School Syllabus, Labels Him 'Manuvadi'

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 6 (IANS) Calling him a 'Manuvadi', Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy for recommending that the Union government introduce the Bhagavad Gita in school curricula.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Soudha here after offering floral tributes to the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar on the 69th Mahaparinirvana Day on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said Kumaraswamy's stance revealed an ideological shift.

Answering questions on the subject, the Chief Minister said that the former Karnataka Chief Minister had written to the Union Education Minister seeking inclusion of the Gita in the curriculum.

“Kumaraswamy has become a Manuvadi after joining hands with the BJP,” Siddaramaiah said.

The expression Manuvadi is commonly used in present-day political debates to describe those who are perceived to support or promote ideas associated with the Manusmriti. The ancient text, attributed to the sage Manu, contains a detailed code for social conduct but has also drawn sustained criticism for views seen as unequal, discriminatory towards lower castes, and restrictive towards women. Because of these associations, the term Manuvadi is often used by critics to flag concerns about caste hierarchy and social inequity.

Kumaraswamy, in a letter addressed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday, urged that the Bhagavad Gita be integrated into school education. He described the scripture as one that carries“timeless, value-based ideals” and said its introduction would help reinforce the focus on moral instruction in classrooms. He wrote that value-based education had been highlighted in the National Education Policy, and that students would benefit from exposure to selected teachings that promote clarity of thought, moral courage, and strong character.

Referring to the Prime Minister's recent visit to the Udupi Sri Krishna Math, Kumaraswamy noted that the event included a Gita recitation programme. He said the Prime Minister had underscored core principles such as the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and the enduring values upheld in the sacred text. According to Kumaraswamy, such messages were relevant to contemporary education and deserved a structured introduction in schools.

Siddaramaiah, however, used the occasion to reiterate his own government's focus on constitutional values. Paying homage to Ambedkar, he described him as a rare national leader who fought for the rights of all oppressed communities.

“Ambedkar was the architect of the country's constitution. He studied the constitutions of other countries and gave us a constitution that our country needed. He wanted a change in our social system, equal opportunities for all, and social justice to be established,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the state had emphasised teaching the preamble of the Constitution in schools and colleges so that students understand both their rights and duties.

“The constitution gives rights and duties to every individual. We want everyone to understand the objectives of the Constitution,” he said.

He added that Ambedkar's adoption of Buddhism reflected his struggle with entrenched social barriers.“He said he was born a Hindu but would not die one. He tried to reform Hinduism but failed and hence adopted Buddhism,” Siddaramaiah said.