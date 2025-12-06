NCSA President Meets Belgian Minister Of The Interior

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), HE Eng. Abdulrahman Ali Muhammad Al Farahid Al Malki met with Minister of Security and the Interior of the Kingdom of Belgium, HE Bernard Quintin, during his visit to Doha.

They discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of cybersecurity and the exchange of expertise between the two sides.



The meeting also addressed the most prominent national experiences and practices adopted by the NCSA in developing the state's cybersecurity system.

In addition, they discussed shared cross-border challenges and ways to enhance digital readiness and develop future initiatives of mutual interest.

For his part, the Belgian Minister of the Interior expressed his appreciation for the remarkable progress achieved by the NCSA in the field of cybersecurity, affirming the Kingdom of Belgium's aspiration to expand the scope of cooperation in a way that supports joint efforts and enhances digital security in both countries.