Trump receives first-ever FIFA peace prize for ‘extraordinary’ efforts
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump was honored on Friday with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize, recognized by the federation for his “extraordinary” efforts to advance global peace and unity.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Trump, saying: “What you have obtained in your way. But you obtained it in an incredible way,” noting that the award celebrates “an individual who exemplifies an unwavering commitment to advancing peace and unity throughout the world through their notable leadership and action.”
During the FIFA World Cup draw in Washington, Infantino formally presented the award, stating: “FIFA, the Federation International de Football Association, awards the 2025 FIFA Peace Prize, football unites the world, to Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, in recognition of his exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world.”
Trump described the recognition as “truly one of the great honors of my life,” highlighting his role in mediating conflicts. He pointed to achievements including brokering a ceasefire to end Israel’s conflict in Gaza, resolving tensions between India and Pakistan, facilitating agreements between Thailand and Cambodia, and negotiating peace deals between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as well as Armenia and Azerbaijan.
He also intervened to halt a 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran in June, which involved missile and drone strikes, claiming that his actions “decimated” Iran’s nuclear program.
Additionally, Trump has played a role in easing disputes between Serbia and Kosovo, and between Egypt and Ethiopia.
This award marks the first time FIFA has presented a peace prize to an individual, coinciding with Trump’s ongoing efforts to seek a Nobel Peace Prize for his mediation work worldwide.
