Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Peruvian Foreign Minister De Zela

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela of Peru met today to discuss ongoing efforts to fight transnational criminal organizations and strengthen security in our region. Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the United States commitment to partnering to secure critical mineral supply chains. The Secretary also emphasized that, as we look forward to marking 200 years of diplomatic relations next year, the United States will continue to partner with Peru in trade, space, and security.