Miley Cyrus Quips Her Engagement Ring Was A 'Black Friday Deal'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 5 (IANS) Grammy-winner Miley Cyrus has quipped that her engagement ring from fiance Maxx Morando was a "Black Friday deal" after he proposed during their recent trip to Japan.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host suggested Maxx should have waited until Christmas to pop the question, telling Cyrus: "Your fiance, I wonder if he realizes... if he waited like, three weeks he wouldn't have to come up with a Christmas gift."

The“Flowers” hitmaker then pipped: "This was (a) Black Friday deal, baby."

She added: "It wasn't but he was smart that way. It might have been. I'm not sure."

During the show, Cyrus went on to reveal she isn't looking forward to the holidays because she has a big issue with Christmas as she hates paper, reports co.

She explained: "Well, Christmas, I'm known as a little bit of a grinch because I have a qualm with Christmas. I hate paper... Like, looking at that [paper on your desk] makes me want to vomit... The real problem is people have dry hands and they touch paper and then it's Christmas and it's cold and everyone's hands are dry and they're all touching paper. When someone sends me a lovely letter, I don't even open it."

The singer went on to joke: "That's why I got engaged. I make my fiancé open all the packages outside."

Cyrus also clarified she will be fine with signing her next wedding certificate because they tend to be drawn up on "waxed" paper which she is ok with.

She said: "This thing is waxed paper, like anything that's got like a smooth surface, that's better and from the last marriage, I think I remember that the paper is waxed."

She added of her paper aversion: "I love text message. No paper. Email, no paper. Phone call, no paper. It's the... eh, I can't even talk about it... It's getting worse so there does need to be some sort of intervention and I am going to look into some sort of EMDR, being hypnotized about it because it's affecting my everyday life."