Another Group Of Ukrainian Children Returned From Temporarily Occupied Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, shared the news on Telegram.

“On the eve of St. Nicholas Day, we received wonderful news - another group of children from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region has been brought back to the territory controlled by Ukraine,” the statement reads.

These are boys and girls between the ages of 2 and 17. Each of them has fully experienced the so-called“Russian world.”

According to Prokudin, a 17-year-old boy was forced to undergo military training under the occupiers' control, which included grenade throwing, trench drills, and weapon disassembly.

Two boys, aged 11 and 9, had been compelled to attend propaganda classes since their first grade, several times a week. Their parents were pressured to pay money“for the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.” When the family refused, the children were bullied, and the occupiers threatened to remove the brothers from their home.

The mother of a 13-year-old girl was ordered to send her daughter to a Russian school, even though Russian servicemembers routinely carried out drone explosive drops along the school route. After she refused, representatives of the“military police” came to their home, accused her of“adjusting fire,” and threatened to imprison and torture her.

As the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration emphasized, it is nothing short of a miracle that the children were“torn from the occupiers' grip.” Their rescue took place within the framework of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative and with the support of the charitable organization Save Ukraine.

Sybiha: Bitter lessons of Budapest Memorandum show that Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees

Prokudin added that after what they endured, the children are receiving psychological support and humanitarian assistance necessary to begin a new life on free Ukrainian land.

He expressed gratitude to everyone who fights for every child.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, seven more Ukrainian children have been brought home from the Russian Federation.

Illustrative photo: Bring Kids Back UA