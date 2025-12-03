ABB And NIDC Sign Mou To Open Training Academy In Saudi Arabia

ABB and the National Industrial Development Center agreed to establish the ABB Academy to focus on developing local talent and improving the skills of the Kingdom's future workforce. The new Academy will support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by providing hands-on training in technologies critical to its transition to a more electrified, automated, and sustainable economy.

As part of its ongoing collaboration with Saudi Arabia's industrial sector, ABB signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate with talent development, technical training, and knowledge exchange. The MoU was signed by Eng. Saleh Al-Solami, Chief Executive Officer of the National Industrial Development Center, and Mike Mustapha, Board Member of ABB Saudi Arabia, and President – ABB Electrification's Smart Buildings Division, at the inaugural Industrial Transformation Saudi Arabia (ITSA 2025) event in Riyadh.

Scheduled to open in the second half of 2026, the ABB Academy in Riyadh will bridge the gap between education and industry by equipping students, graduates, and professional engineers and technicians with the latest skills in electrification technologies, energy management, and digital systems. The future facility is expected to include advanced virtual reality (VR) tools, real-world laboratories, and learning environments. These setups are designed to replicate live industrial settings, enabling trainees to work directly with ABB technologies as they would in the field.

In partnership with leading Saudi universities and organizations, the Academy will offer technical training on in-demand topics such as renewables, smart grids, Industry 4.0, intelligent buildings, data centers, and advanced water systems. Training will align with recognized accreditation frameworks and may involve collaboration with relevant national training partners. ABB expects to initially train up to 80 participants a year.

ABB has maintained a strong presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 1951, operating three offices in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al-Khobar, alongside two manufacturing facilities in Dammam. As an early adopter of localization in the Kingdom, ABB actively supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 through strategic investments in local manufacturing, Saudi talent development, and partnerships with national suppliers. Through its certified Local Content initiatives, ABB contributes to industrial self-sufficiency, job creation, and sustainable economic growth. The company remains committed to introducing innovative localized products and solutions that support the Kingdom's transformation goals under Vision 2030.

Tags#ABB #Riyadh #Saudi Arabia #Virtual reality #Vision 2030