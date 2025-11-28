Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ENGIE Enters India With 280 MW Battery Energy Storage System Project In Gujarat

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gandhinagar, Nov 28 (KNN) ENGIE, a global energy transition leader, has won its first Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in India-a 280 MW/560 MWh installation awarded under Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd's (GUVNL) national tender for 2 GW/4 GWh.

According to the company's release, the project-its second-largest BESS installation globally-is expected to be commissioned in 2027.

The system will be capable of storing up to two hours of electricity, enabling it to absorb surplus generation during low-demand periods and deliver power during peak hours, thereby strengthening grid stability and flexibility.

Paulo Almirante, ENGIE's Senior Executive Vice President, Renewable and Flexible Power, said,“This first large-scale battery storage project in India marks a decisive step for ENGIE in a fast-growing market for renewables and storage. It illustrates our commitment to accelerating the energy transition wherever we operate, while delivering flexibility, stability, and security to power systems.”

As of June 30, 2025, ENGIE had nearly 2 GW of wind and solar capacity either operational or under construction in India.

The company aims to expand its combined renewable and storage portfolio in the country to 7 GW by 2030.

