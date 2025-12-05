Plurilock Announces Appointment Of New CFO

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity systems integrator, announces the promotion of Veera Singh to Chief Financial Officer, effective January 9, 2026.

Mrs. Singh, who currently serves as Vice President of Finance, has been a key contributor to Plurilock's growth and operational maturity for more than four years. Earlier this year, she was made an officer of the Company in recognition of her leadership, technical expertise, and deep understanding of Plurilock's financial and operational framework. Her expanded mandate as CFO reflects Plurilock's ongoing commitment to developing internal talent and strengthening its finance organization as the Company scales across commercial and defense markets.

"Veera has been instrumental in shaping the financial foundation of Plurilock," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "Her discipline, strategic insight, and deep commitment to our mission make her exceptionally well suited to take on this expanded role. We are fortunate to have a leader of her calibre stepping into the position of CFO as we enter an important phase of execution and growth."

As part of this transition, Scott Meyers, Plurilock's current Chief Financial Officer, will depart the Company effective January 9, 2026, to pursue other opportunities. Plurilock thanks Mr. Meyers for his contributions and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

The Company does not expect any disruption to operations, customer commitments, or strategic initiatives as a result of this change.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.