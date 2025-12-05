We Care For Humanity Deploys Emergency“Global Santa” Relief Aid To Flood-Stricken Vietnam Following 8Th WCH Royal Summit

Video Link:

Following the successful conclusion of the 8th WCH Royal Summit in Bali, Indonesia, the We Care for Humanity (WCH) delegation returned to Vietnam to face a national catastrophe. In response to the severe flooding and typhoon aftermath that has claimed numerous lives and caused billions of dollars in damages, WCH has activated an early deployment of its "Global Santa" program to provide immediate relief to the hardest-hit communities.

The emergency mission was spearheaded by WCH Founder, HRH Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura, and executed on the ground by the WCH Vietnam leadership, including Country Director Bai Huong Vo, Deputy Director Hoa Lam, and Royal Maharlika Cabinet Member Thanh Lam, alongside a dedicated team of volunteers.

From Summit to Service While the WCH Royal Summit in Bali celebrated global humanitarianism, the situation in Vietnam demanded immediate action. As reported by international news outlets, the region has been devastated by extreme weather, leaving thousands without food, clean water, or shelter.

“The true measure of our organization is not just in the summits we hold, but in how quickly we respond when humanity is in pain,” said Queen Mariam.“We have launched the Global Santa initiative early this year because hunger and cold do not wait for the holidays. We stand with the people of Vietnam.”

Impact and Distribution The WCH team successfully reached six critical locations in the Phu Yen province and surrounding areas, distributing tons of rice, clean water, warm blankets, essential groceries, and financial aid to over 600 families and institutions.

The relief distribution breakdown is as follows:



Tuy An, Dong: 200 families received 1,000 kilos of rice, 200 blankets, 200 bottles of water, 200 bottles of soy sauce, and cash assistance.

Xa Hoa Thang, Phu Yen: 200 families were served with 1,000 kilos of rice, 200 blankets, 200 bottles of mineral water, and cash assistance.

Khuong Son Temple, Phu Yen: 50 families received 100 kilos of rice, 50 blankets, 50 cartons of milk, 50 bottles of soy sauce, 50 bottles of cooking oil, and cash assistance.

Co Nhi Vien Mang Lang (Orphanage), Phu Yen: The team donated 100 kilos of rice, 50 blankets, 50 bottles of milk, 50 bottles of cooking oil, and $600 USD in cash aid for the facility.

An Thach Tuy An, Phu Yen: 50 families received 100 kilos of rice, 50 blankets, 50 cartons of milk, and cash assistance. Xuan Loc Phu Yen (Phuoc Long): 50 families received 100 kilos of rice, 50 blankets, 50 cartons of milk, and cash assistance.







A Coalition of Compassion This massive relief effort was made possible through the generosity of WCH donors and the tireless work of volunteers. We Care for Humanity and Queen Mariam extend their deepest gratitude to:

Major Donors:



Bon Ami Hotel (Ho Chi Minh City)

Bai Thanh Lam

Lam Global (Owned by Belynn Lam)

Dang Thuong

Phan Le Quy

Bai Huong & Datu Hoa Lam

Tham My Thanh Hang

Huong (California)

Vo Thuy (California)

Michael Whitt (California)

Master Giac Hanh (Temple Ngoc Van) Queen M

Volunteers: The on-ground logistics were managed by Bai Huong Vo, Datu Hoa Lam, Dang Thuong, Phan Le Quy, Ho Thao, and Michael Whitt.

About We Care for Humanity:

We Care for Humanity (WCH) is an international non-profit organization dedicated to promoting universal humanitarianism. The Global Santa program is one of its flagship initiatives, focused on eradicating poverty and hunger (SDG 1 & 2) by providing food, gifts, and aid to underserved populations worldwide.