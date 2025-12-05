Just as you can't own an emotion or patent an expression‭, ‬so it is with art‭: ‬you can never truly possess it‭. ‬Instead‭, ‬you might‭, ‬to take a page‭ ‬out of Dubai-based Indian founder of the Ishara Art Foundation Smita Prabhakar's book‭, ‬be the caretaker of a work until it calls to a new custodian‭. ‬“I consider myself a custodian of my artwork for the moment‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭. ‬“I feel I have the privilege of being able to have in my custody works that represent artistic practices and thoughts and their interpretation‭.‬”

This view of art‭ ‬-‭ ‬the notion that it has little to do with money‭ ‬-‭ ‬is reflected in her first memory of what she would term a masterpiece‭: ‬the folds of her mother's sari‭. ‬“Art manifests itself in many forms‭, ‬so if you would consider a sari that my mother wore as an artwork‭, ‬then my first conscious memory is of seeing her beautifully dressed for an evening‭,‬”‭ ‬she explains‭.‬

For some collectors‭, ‬however‭, ‬art is just as much about investment as it is about owning a thing of beauty‭. ‬According to the Art‭ & ‬Finance Report 2023‭ ‬from Deloitte‭, ‬the global value of art and collectibles on the balancesheets of the rich is expected to grow to an estimated‭ $‬2.861‭ ‬trillion in 2026‭. ‬And this region has risen to become a key player in this growth‭. ‬In being an international hub where people from the East and West come together to live‭, ‬work‭, ‬and visit‭, ‬it brings together a portfolio of international work and exposes people to different techniques of expression‭. ‬The result is a clientele that consumes art that is at once meaningful and a good investment choice‭. ‬

It helps that the UAE is home to so many expats who understand their art‭. ‬The Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025‭ ‬states‭ ‬that the UAE will see an influx of more millionaires than any other country for the third consecutive year‭. ‬This sophisticated‭ ‬demography has helped it grow a reputation as an art collector's playground‭. ‬According to 48-year-old British investment advisor‭, ‬Norman Lowe‭, ‬“In the Emirates‭, ‬culture is a big thing‭. ‬And there are a growing number of art museums and galleries coming up‭. ‬People here also‭ ‬like to invest their money‭. ‬They like to get their money working for them‭. ‬It's an affluent part of the world‭. ‬It's a very safe place to invest as well‭.‬”

With policies that support investment locally‭, ‬the segment is getting a significant boost‭. ‬“I see the idea of art as an investment growing and maturing‭. ‬I think there'll be more offerings for what we would call the high net worth segment of the market‭, ‬where people want something more bespoke‭.‬”

The online world has also transformed how art is seen‭, ‬bought‭, ‬and sold‭, ‬starting with giving local artists the international visibility they need‭. ‬A struggling artist or gallery does not need to eke out huge amounts of money for travel and exhibition anymore‭ ‬–‭ ‬social media has become the marketer and PR agency‭. ‬According to Guru‭, ‬a UAE-based Indian artist‭, ‬who dabbles in painting while‭ ‬working in organic farming in the UAE‭, ‬“I'm trying to move my collection‭ [‬of art‭] ‬through Instagram‭, ‬Facebook by keeping an active portfolio on these platforms‭. ‬Initially‭, ‬when I had started 10‭ ‬years ago‭, ‬my paintings were not going as fast‭. ‬But now they are in Sweden‭, ‬in Germany‭. ‬So‭, ‬over a period of time‭, ‬when the paintings get seen‭, ‬when people know‭, ‬then the price keeps going up and up‭. ‬And it also depends on the kind‭ ‬of credibility an artist has‭. ‬Moreover‭, ‬the UAE being a hub for expatriates from around the world helps a lot when it comes to moving a piece‭.‬”

The presence of more and diverse auction houses in the region could also help things along‭. ‬According to Iñigo‭ (‬a.k.a‭. ‬Indy‭), ‬a‭ ‬46-year-old Spanish generational art collector‭, ‬“One of the things that I think is lacking in the GCC‭, ‬which would help develop it a lot‭, ‬is the presence of more auction houses‭.‬‭ ‬The big names‭ ‬–‭ ‬Christie's‭, ‬Sotheby's‭ ‬–‭ ‬are already present here‭, ‬but they won't be interested in a piece of art that's below a certain value‭, ‬which leaves aside the great majority of the artists and the great majority of the people who are willing to buy art‭.‬”

Fortunately‭, ‬the UAE is slowly but steadily growing a‭ ‬'middle market'‭, ‬where people can buy reasonably priced artworks that may appreciate over time‭. ‬This class of goods just needs to grow‭. ‬Moreover‭, ‬fractional ownership of art‭, ‬wherein people can own a share in iconic‭, ‬high-value artworks is also seeing a rise here with platforms like 1001‭.‬art listing works by famed names such as Picasso‭, ‬Warhol and Banksy‭. ‬

Investing in art is‭, ‬well‭, ‬an art‭ ‬–‭ ‬it's easy to be derailed by prominent names and forget the little-known painter or sculptor whose works will go on to yielding huge‭ ‬returns‭. ‬But like with all assets‭, ‬you gain the most by getting in early‭. ‬“I love contemporary art‭,‬”‭ ‬Indy adds‭. ‬“Well‭, ‬I love all kinds of art‭, ‬but I concentrate on contemporary‭, ‬and I don't do it only as an investment‭. ‬Of course‭, ‬it's an investment‭, ‬because most of the art that I buy gains value over time‭, ‬but I only buy pieces that I really like‭. ‬In the beginning‭, ‬I did it differently‭. ‬I would just focus on well-known artists and buy anything that I could find at an affordable price‭.‬‭ ‬But after some time‭, ‬I realised that I had to focus on only what I really wanted‭. ‬And now I have a substantial collection of upcoming artists‭.‬”

Of course‭, ‬you could go horribly wrong by picking someone not yet on the‭ ‬'best artist'‭ ‬list‭. ‬Selection‭ (‬and taste and a dose of luck‭) ‬is crucial to finding work that will pay dividends‭. ‬“The whole point of investing is you take on some risk to get some reward‭,‬”‭ ‬Norman adds‭. ‬“But if you're looking at what we would call blue chip artists‭, ‬they are the ones who are generally the most famous‭, ‬that always tend to appreciate‭. ‬If you look at any five-year period‭, ‬the value goes up‭. ‬They're very well known‭. ‬They're very well respected across different segments as well‭. ‬They're not highly specialised in some niche form of art‭. ‬If you're buying art like that‭, ‬and you're holding it and you're insuring it properly‭, ‬storing it correctly‭, ‬it's a very safe investment‭. ‬The only‭ ‬downside would be that it's not a liquid asset like‭, ‬say‭, ‬the Apple stock‭.‬”

Art is expression‭. ‬Which makes it a subjective choice‭. ‬In such an exhibition of individual choice‭, ‬how does one really invest in‭ ‬a piece‭? ‬How can you guarantee that your choice will resonate with others‭, ‬and drive its price up‭? ‬Or should you focus on how it makes you feel and let fate and chance take care of the rest‭? ‬The answer may be somewhere in between‭ ‬–‭ ‬but like with all investment‭, ‬sometimes it's just a game of waiting and watching‭. ‬