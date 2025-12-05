What's New In Deal Flow In AI Telecom IQSTEL (NASDAQ: IQST) Turns Partnership Into Dividend For Shareholders

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) December 5, 2025 – (Investorideas Newswire), a global news source and expert investing resource covering Telecom and AI stocks issues a snapshot looking at M&A's and recent deals in the sector, featuring IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST ), a Global Connectivity, AI and Digital Corporation providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms and Cybersecurity.

According toDataM intelligence 4 Market Research LLP,“The global AI in telecommunication market is expanding rapidly, driven by increasing applications in network optimization, predictive maintenance, customer service automation, and fraud detection. AI technologies are becoming vital tools for telecom operators to enhance operational efficiency, deliver superior customer experiences, and enable intelligent decision-making. Growth is further supported by technological advancements in machine learning, natural language processing, generative AI, and edge computing, alongside rising investments in AI-powered telecom infrastructure. Industry dynamics are also being reshaped by strategic collaborations, cloud partnerships, and adoption of AI platforms by telecom service providers worldwide.”

Looking at recent deal flow, on December 3rd Ateko announced it has acquired SDK Tek Services Ltd. (SDK), a highly respected Calgary-headquartered data engineering and analytics integrator. This acquisition supports Bell's (TSX: BCE ) (NYSE: BCE ) strategic priority to lead in enterprise with AI-powered solutions and contributes to the development of a sovereign Canadian AI ecosystem.

SDK's proven ability to transform raw data into actionable intelligence complements Ateko's expertise in AI-powered workflow automation and system integration. The addition of a talented team of AI and data specialists to Ateko significantly boosts its capabilities to help clients unlock the power of their data, embed AI into their operations and deliver measurable business outcomes while meeting stringent data security and privacy standards.

The acquisition bolsters Bell AI Fabric by strengthening Ateko's position as Canada's only full-stack sovereign AI platform and systems integrator. The expanded offering will accelerate the development and deployment of AI solutions at scale for leading enterprises and governments – a critical component to building a sovereign AI ecosystem.

Creating a very unique collaboration in the sector,onNovember 25th IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST ) and Cycurion Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU ) reported,”To further solidify the strategic alliance between the two companies, IQSTEL and Cycurion today announced an updated approach: Each company will instead distribute $500,000 worth of its own shares as a one-time, pro-rata dividend to its shareholders, while preserving the full $1,000,000 in cross-ownership shares.”

Following a coordinated review, IQSTEL and Cycurion agreed that issuing dividends in their own shares-rather than redistributing cross-held shares-provides a more streamlined, efficient, and value-enhancing structure for shareholders. The original cross-shareholding swap is expected to proceed next year once the shares meet seasoning requirements.

A Clear Signal of Long-Term Investment and Joint Growth

By keeping the full cross-holding positions intact, IQSTEL and Cycurion reinforce to the market that their relationship is not transactional, but rather a long-term investment commitment, reflecting a shared strategy, joint product development roadmap, and tightly aligned corporate vision.

Both companies described the decision as a strong symbol of their status as "sibling companies," working collaboratively to expand their technological footprint in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, telecom, and high-tech enterprise services.

Maintaining Cross-Holdings Strengthens Market Confidence

Recently, IQSTEL Inc. ( NASDAQ: IQST ) confirmed its plan to distribute a $500,000 dividend on December 30 th , 2025, payable in free-trading IQST common shares. This dividend is a key milestone as the company enters a new phase of long-term value creation and advances its broader strategy to evolve into a $1 billion revenue corporation.

This dividend distribution stems from the strategic agreement executed with Cycurion CYCU, which strengthened the long-term cooperation and development roadmap shared by both companies.

Dividend Structure and Calculation

The $500,000 dividend will be calculated using the August 29, 2025 closing price of $6.62, resulting in:



Total dividend shares: 75,529 free-trading IQST common shares

Record Date: December 15 th , 2025

Payment / Distribution Date: December 30 th , 2025 Distributed by IQSTEL Transfer Agent: V-Stock Transfer

Only shareholders holding IQST common shares on the Record Date of December 15th, 2025 will be eligible to receive this dividend.

With 4,374,822 shares outstanding, the resulting distribution ratio is 0.0173.

Shareholders can determine their allocation by multiplying their share count by 0.0173.

All allocations will be rounded down, and no cash in lieu will be issued.

Operational Note for Shareholders

To ensure a smooth and accurate distribution, IQSTEL has instructed its transfer agent to match DTC positions with broker-reported share balances.

CEO Comment

IQSTEL CEO Leandro Iglesias stated:

Other recent transactions in the sector include: October 31, 2025 – TELUS Corporation (TSX: T ) (NYSE: TU ) and TELUS International (Cda) Inc. announced the successful completion of TELUS' previously announced acquisition of all outstanding multiple voting shares and subordinate voting shares of TELUS Digital not already owned by TELUS, for US$4.50 per share in cash and/or TELUS common shares, representing aggregate consideration of approximately US$539 million. Following closing, TELUS now owns 100% of TELUS Digital.

