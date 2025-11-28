Ras Al Khaimah Sets Sights On Bold Tourism Growth As New CEO Outlines Priorities

Ras Al Khaimah is entering a pivotal phase in its tourism expansion, with an ambitious roadmap that includes major developments such as the opening of Marjan Island, the launch of the new Marjan Beach District, and the progress of the RAK Central project.

With the emirate targeting a tripling of visitor numbers over the next five years, newly appointed Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) CEO Phillipa Harrison said her immediate priority is ensuring the destination is clearly defined and aligned for the next stage of growth.

Recommended For You

Harrison said the emirate, long known as the 'Nature Emirate', must build on its identity while preparing for its future position in a highly competitive global travel landscape. She stressed the need to determine what Ras Al Khaimah represents - how it adds value, and how it will distinguish itself in the international market.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

During an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, Harrison said her strategy builds on lessons from her tenure leading Tourism Australia, where distinctiveness and authenticity were key to global success. She noted that Ras Al Khaimah must be“choiceful” in how it markets itself and develop a strong point of connection with diverse global audiences.

Expanding reach

A major part of this strategy is expanding the emirate's reach across key global markets.“A lot of the business that we get from the UK market at the moment is all-inclusive, sun-and-sand holidays, and that's an incredibly important base for us, and we want to continue with that market,” Harrison said.

“We're also looking at more of the luxury holidaymakers as well, more FIT (fully independent travellers) travellers, which means different partnerships and different activities in the existing markets. We're also opening up China and doing much more activity in India because those are real growth markets from an emirate point of view," she added.

Harrison said her focus also includes ensuring the guest experience extends far beyond hotel stays, with plans to elevate mountain, desert, coastal and mangrove-based activities. At the same time, the emirate will expand its cultural tourism offering, leveraging its 7,000-year history, heritage sites such as Al Jazeera Al Hamra, and its role along ancient trade routes.

She added that Ras Al Khaimah's surge in visitors, including 650,000 in the first half of 2025, was driven by new hotel openings, strengthened global partnerships and improved air connectivity with 11 new routes launched. The emirate is on track to reach 1.4 million visitors this year and expects continued growth before a significant leap in numbers with upcoming luxury developments on Al Marjan Island.

Distinctive marketing

Harrison noted the emirate's growth will be driven by a combination of distinctive marketing, expanded visitor experiences and a strong focus on sustainability and community engagement. She stressed that Ras Al Khaimah must lean into its strengths, from its mountains and deserts to its rich cultural heritage, while also delivering new experiences that resonate with international audiences.

Looking ahead, Harrison said much of the major development pipeline is already in motion, and the priority now is“optimising the outcomes” of these projects. The next phase, she explained, is about refining the emirate's positioning, complementing neighbouring destinations and ensuring Ras Al Khaimah emerges as a globally recognised hub that benefits tourists, residents and the wider economy.

A key milestone on the horizon is the opening of the Wynn Integrated Resort on Al Marjan Island, a project widely viewed as a regional game changer. Harrison said the landmark will place unprecedented global attention on Ras Al Khaimah, offering a pivotal moment to highlight the emirate's full story and broad range of experiences.

“It really does put us on the global map,” she said. Her priority, she added, is to ensure that when the world is watching, the emirate showcases its identity, culture and diversity of offerings.“That is very much my focus to tell the story of the whole emirate at that moment.”

Harrison said her team is already working to ensure that Ras Al Khaimah presents itself cohesively when major developments open, reinforcing its reputation as a place where visitors can reconnect with nature, discover authentic culture and enjoy a distinct sense of escape.