Celebrating 28 Years Of Excellence: DBS Class Of 2025 Graduation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Doha British School (DBS) celebrated 28 years of educational excellence with a spectacular graduation ceremony on June 17, at the iconic Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

This landmark event honoured the Class of 2025 from the Ain Khaled, Al Wakra, and Rawdat Al Hamama campuses, students who have completed their AS-Level, A-Level, BTEC, and IB Diploma programmes.

The evening was more than a celebration of academic achievement, it was a powerful reflection of the DBS journey, one that nurtures excellence, creativity, and character in equal measure.

From Early Years to Sixth Form, this milestone marked the culmination of years of growth, resilience, and discovery.

The ceremony began with heartfelt congratulations from the DBS leadership team,reminding students that graduation is not the end, but the beginning of a new chapter filled with opportunity, challenge, and purpose.

Graduates were encouraged to carry forward the school's core values of empathy, integrity, curiosity, and ambition into their future paths.

The celebration was brought to life with stunning musical performances by students, adding both elegance and energy to the occasion.

As graduates prepare to embark on their next journey, whether at top universities around the world in fields such as Medicine, Engineering, Business, and the Arts, continuing their studies at City University Qatar (CUQ), our dynamic partner institution offering UK degrees in Lusail or reflecting on their next steps, the sense of pride was unmistakable.

Duncan Walkinshaw, Director of Programs at beIN Sports, delivered an inspiring speech on resilience and leadership, highlighted by the special appearance of the Premier League Trophy, a powerful symbol of commitment, excellence, and success.

This event stood as a testament to the unwavering support of the DBS community, parents, educators, and leaders united in purpose and pride.

As graduation caps soared into the air, one message rang clear: The future belongs to the DBS Class of 2025, ready to lead, ready to inspire, and forever part of the DBS legacy.