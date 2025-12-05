403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Now Streaming On Amazon Prime Season 15 Episode 5: Sweet Briar Featured On The College Tour
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Guided by host Alex Boylan, the 30-minute feature offers an authentic look at life at Sweet Briar told through the voices of students, faculty, and alumnae. Created to expand access for students who can't visit campuses in person, the series highlights academics, career preparation, campus life, and community across colleges nationwide and worldwide.
Sweet Briar College: Where Bold Women Thrive, is a historic women's college founded in 1901 and located in the foothills of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains. With a 2,840-acre campus and distinctive assets including equestrian facilities, a working vineyard, and experiential learning spaces Sweet Briar pairs rigorous academics with hands-on leadership development.
Students pursue ambitious pathways in areas such as engineering, environmental science, business, and the arts, supported by close faculty mentorship and a vibrant sisterhood.“We're thrilled that Sweet Briar's story is now available to viewers everywhere through The College Tour on Amazon Prime,” said Dr. Christopher Smith, Vice President of Enrollment Management.“This episode captures what sets Sweet Briar apart: bold learning, real-world preparation, and a community where women lead with confidence and purpose. We can't wait for prospective students and families to see themselves here.”
Sweet Briar's College Tour episode captures what students feel the moment they arrive: this is a category of one- a women's college where you're known, challenged, and championed to lead boldly. From ABET-accredited engineering and sustainability to equestrian studies, business, and the arts, Sweet Briar pairs real-world learning with a powerful sisterhood on a stunning 2,847-acre campus. If you're ready to see yourself here, visit sbc/admissions or contact... to start your Sweet Briar journey.
Sweet Briar College: Where Bold Women Thrive, is a historic women's college founded in 1901 and located in the foothills of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains. With a 2,840-acre campus and distinctive assets including equestrian facilities, a working vineyard, and experiential learning spaces Sweet Briar pairs rigorous academics with hands-on leadership development.
Students pursue ambitious pathways in areas such as engineering, environmental science, business, and the arts, supported by close faculty mentorship and a vibrant sisterhood.“We're thrilled that Sweet Briar's story is now available to viewers everywhere through The College Tour on Amazon Prime,” said Dr. Christopher Smith, Vice President of Enrollment Management.“This episode captures what sets Sweet Briar apart: bold learning, real-world preparation, and a community where women lead with confidence and purpose. We can't wait for prospective students and families to see themselves here.”
Sweet Briar's College Tour episode captures what students feel the moment they arrive: this is a category of one- a women's college where you're known, challenged, and championed to lead boldly. From ABET-accredited engineering and sustainability to equestrian studies, business, and the arts, Sweet Briar pairs real-world learning with a powerful sisterhood on a stunning 2,847-acre campus. If you're ready to see yourself here, visit sbc/admissions or contact... to start your Sweet Briar journey.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment